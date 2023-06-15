India conducts dual aircraft carrier exercise in a warning to China

The Indian Navy demonstrated "formidable maritime capabilities" when it carried out a naval exercise with two aircraft carriers, a feat that neighbor China has not achieved so far. This is not the first time India has carried out such an exercise, but it comes at a time when countries are looking to counter China's rising dominance in the region, CNN reported.

With China exerting its military muscle in the South China Sea, countries in the region are worried. Interesting Engineering has previously reported how China built artificial islands with the pure aim of boosting its military presence.