India's population is expected to surpass China's surprisingly soon

On the other hand, India saw significant population growth of almost two percent annually in the second half of the 20th century. As Tim Dyson, a demographer at the London School of Economics, explained to BBC, that's because death rates decreased, and life expectancy and incomes increased, but the birth rate remained high. India will reach its population peak in 2065.

Why couldn't population growth be prevented?

We mentioned that improving the quality of life in India plays a big role in increasing the population. India started a family planning program in 1952 but didn't establish a national population policy until 1976, right when China was working to lower its birth rate.

Indian population is growing day by day. ajijchan/iStock

Since India gained its independence in 1947, more than a billion people have been added, and a further 40 years of population growth are anticipated. But despite grave forecasts of a "demographic apocalypse," the country's population growth rate has been flat for several decades.

India's forced sterilization

India tried the method of forced sterilization of men in the 1970s, but this practice was abandoned due to anger. The country stopped setting targets for sterilization in 1996, but human rights organizations say this practice continues at the local level.

The national government developed an incentive scheme for a family planning campaign that started in 1976 in an effort to reduce the population's exponential growth, stopping short of compulsory sterilization. This initiative targeted male people and used financial incentives and propaganda to persuade underprivileged individuals to get sterilized. Land, houses, money, or loans would be given to those who consented to sterilization.