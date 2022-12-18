India tests nuclear-capable missile amid sticks and bricks border battle with China

"The missile will add great value to the defense and strengthen national security to a greater extent."

Following confrontations on December 9 near a disputed border in the state of Arunachal Pradesh, tensions between India and China have increased, Al Jazeera reported on Thursday.

Unverified sticks and bricks battle

The same day that India fired its new missile, an unverified video showing Chinese and Indian troopers fighting hand-to-hand went viral.

The video shows a rare glimpse into the long-simmering territorial tensions between the two Asian powers along their disputed Himalayan boundary, a CNN news report documented.

In what appears to be a previously unreported violent clash, the video is claimed to have been shot on September 28, 2021, near the Line of Actual Control, the de facto frontier between the two nations, in the hilly Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, according to a serving Indian military officer with knowledge of the border battles between China and India.

The footage reveals soldiers from both nations on steep terrain, surrounded by verdant hills that don't appear to have experienced winter, which CNN couldn't independently verify.