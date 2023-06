India, Turkey, and Nigeria were among the countries Twitter founder Jack Dorsey listed when asked about pressures faced by his former social media company, Twitter, while he was in charge of the affairs. Dorsey made the comments during an interview with Breaking Points.

Although not a commercial success like Facebook or Instagram, Twitter has played a crucial part in spreading the message when it comes to protests against regimes or even calling out individuals during movements such as #MeToo.

However, this role of the platform has also drawn the ire of those in power, and Twitter found itself on the receiving end of threats of the shutdown of offices as well as raids at employees' homes, Dorsey said in the interview.