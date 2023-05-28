Indian official drains entire reservoir to find dropped phone

How far would you go to retrieve a lost phone? One Indian official got suspended after he dropped his smartphone in an essential water reservoir and proceeded to have it emptied to retrieve it.

This is according to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) published on Sunday.

Rajesh Vishwas was a food inspector who was taking a selfie close to the Kherkatta Dam in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh last weekend. It was during this photo opportunity that his phone slid from his hand and fell into the reservoir.

Divers attempted to find the phone but failed. Making what will later prove to be an ill-advised decision he ordered that the reservoir be emptied and bought a diesel pump to help in the activity.