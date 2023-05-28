Indian official drains entire reservoir to find dropped phone

Indian official drains entire reservoir to find dropped phoneThe official was suspended after the incident.Loukia Papadopoulos| May 28, 2023 11:23 AM ESTCreated: May 28, 2023 11:23 AM ESTcultureThe phone was found but it was ruined.RistoArnaudov/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.How far would you go to retrieve a lost phone? One Indian official got suspended after he dropped his smartphone in an essential water reservoir and proceeded to have it emptied to retrieve it.This is according to a report by the South China Morning Post (SCMP) published on Sunday.Rajesh Vishwas was a food inspector who was taking a selfie close to the Kherkatta Dam in the central Indian state of Chhattisgarh last weekend. It was during this photo opportunity that his phone slid from his hand and fell into the reservoir.Divers attempted to find the phone but failed. Making what will later prove to be an ill-advised decision he ordered that the reservoir be emptied and bought a diesel pump to help in the activity. See Also Related Dams could sustainably feed 1.15 billion people, but as a last resort Building a Dam 101: The Basics You Need to Know How Dams Are Reshaping the World for the Better and Worse A monstrous taskThe task was monstrous taking workers three days to pump millions of liters of water out of the dam.Vishwas claimed the smartphone contained sensitive government information that absolutely needed to be recovered.This did not stop him from being suspended. Making matters worse was the fact that once the phone was found it was too unusable and his precious data could not be recovered.To defend his actions, the official released a statement to local media, stating he had verbal permission from an official to drain “some water into a nearby canal” adding that it “would, in fact, benefit the farmers, who would have more water.”The sentiment was not shared by his superiors. Priyanka Shukla, Kanker district official told the local newspaper The National: “He has been suspended until an inquiry. Water is an essential resource, and it cannot be wasted like this.”Vishwas replied that the drained water was from an overflow section of the dam that was not “in usable condition” but reports from the SCMP revealed that it could have indeed irrigated 1,500 acres of land during a particularly hot and dry summer. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Disruptive innovation: how the likes of Apple and Microsoft excelCan you predict intelligence? Neuroscientists figure out howThe unfair floods of Pakistan: ‘Climate carnage’ or botched engineering?Rimac's electric hypercar Nevera breaks 23 records, does 0-62 mph in 1.81 secondsThis architecture firm is introducing inflatable skyscrapersTriangles over circles? YouTuber builds funky cycle with special wheelsGroundbreaking study reveals strong and changeable magnetic field surrounding repeating fast radio burstWorld's most efficient aero-engine, the Rolls-Royce UltraFan, completes first testUltrafast imaging tech unlocks 'impossible' pathway in photosynthesis for new clean fuelsEngineering 'Kanger': A mobile heater for the harsh winters of Kashmir Job Board