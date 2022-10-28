Here are some of the best internet reactions to Elon Musk buying Twitter

There is a mix of excitement and fear and lots of memes.
Loukia Papadopoulos
| Oct 28, 2022
Created: Oct 28, 2022
culture
Elon Musk entering Twitter headquarters.jpg
Elon Musk entering Twitter headquarters

Elon Musk/ Twitter 

After much back and forth and a lawsuit, four days ago, Elon Musk completed his $44 billion takeover of the social media platform Twitter.

Musk had put the deal on hold after his initial offer earlier this year. Later he backed out, citing a high number of fake or spam accounts on the platform, a point that then-CEO Aggarwal had publicly denied.

Musk was then taken to court by Twitter's lawyers. The court had given the two parties time till the month's end to work out a deal.

As soon as Musk acquired Twitter, he proceeded to fire CEO Parag Aggarwal, finance executive Ned Segal, and legal and policy executive Vijaya Gadde.

Now that Twitter finally belongs to Musk, the internet has much to say. We picked a few of the best posts to share with you.

Humor and more

Satirical newspaper the Onion and Twitter user Watcher.Guru both made fun of Musk’s abrupt hiring decisions.

Some compared him to Marvel Universe villain Thanos.

Others speculated about which accounts he might add back onto the social media platform.

Some made fun of Musk’s many claims that he would not buy Twitter.

Others made up a new rewards system.

It wasn’t all bad. Many had praise for Musk’s recent letter about the purchase.

Memes were popular amongst the internet’s reactions.

Some claimed Musk freed Twitter.

Others saw a bright future for the social media platform.

There were many illustrations.

There was even a nice history outline of Musk’s career.

message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
scienceie-premium

A novel membrane desalination approach may provide potable water from seawater

An eco-friendly and cost-effective novel membrane has been designed that could harness immense water found in seas for human use.

Sade Agard | 8/24/2022
Plasma-powered oxygen harvesting could help humans live on Mars
sciencepremiumPlasma-powered oxygen harvesting could help humans live on Mars
Deena Theresa| 8/16/2022
Stranger Earth: Six weird ways climate change is affecting our planet
sciencepremiumStranger Earth: Six weird ways climate change is affecting our planet
Sade Agard| 8/14/2022
More Stories
science
Antarctic: Scientists unexpectedly discover concealed river system the size of Germany and France combined
Sade Agard| 10/27/2022
health
Major breakthrough in cancer research: Papers reveal 'dark matter' that contributes to disease's growth
Deena Theresa| 10/27/2022
innovation
Researchers secretly converted Starlink signals into GPS systems despite Musk’s objection
Loukia Papadopoulos| 10/23/2022