Here are some of the best internet reactions to Elon Musk buying Twitter
After much back and forth and a lawsuit, four days ago, Elon Musk completed his $44 billion takeover of the social media platform Twitter.
Musk had put the deal on hold after his initial offer earlier this year. Later he backed out, citing a high number of fake or spam accounts on the platform, a point that then-CEO Aggarwal had publicly denied.
Musk was then taken to court by Twitter's lawyers. The court had given the two parties time till the month's end to work out a deal.
As soon as Musk acquired Twitter, he proceeded to fire CEO Parag Aggarwal, finance executive Ned Segal, and legal and policy executive Vijaya Gadde.
Now that Twitter finally belongs to Musk, the internet has much to say. We picked a few of the best posts to share with you.
Humor and more
Satirical newspaper the Onion and Twitter user Watcher.Guru both made fun of Musk’s abrupt hiring decisions.
Elon Musk To Cut Twitter Staff To Single Devoted Hunchback Who Laughs Hysterically At All Of Boss’s Genius Tweets https://t.co/rQQiOfZd9V pic.twitter.com/zkswvov4Qk— The Onion (@TheOnion) October 24, 2022
Elon Musk's first day at Twitter— Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) October 28, 2022
pic.twitter.com/Pic2BqWvUv
Some compared him to Marvel Universe villain Thanos.
Elon snapping 75% of Twitter out of existence.#ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/pEA34n88UD— Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) October 21, 2022
Elon musk After Completely Buy Twitter In 44B$— Lallan Sharjeel (@LallanT39919882) October 28, 2022
and acting as ''THANOS''.
- CFO & CEO of twitter #Remove_all_BlueTicks #FakeNews#ParagAgarwal pic.twitter.com/XXecOD2awS
Others speculated about which accounts he might add back onto the social media platform.
Elon Musk adding Donald Trump, Katie Hopkins and Tommy Robinson back onto Twitter… pic.twitter.com/dYbTxDaCfD— Michael Morgan (@mikewhoatv) October 28, 2022
Some made fun of Musk’s many claims that he would not buy Twitter.
'I'm quitting Twitter' is the new 'I'm moving to Canada'— David MacLean (@GeordieStory) October 28, 2022
Others made up a new rewards system.
Welcome to 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗧𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗧𝗘𝗥— Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) October 28, 2022
When you receive 𝟰𝟮𝟬 𝗟𝗜𝗞𝗘𝗦 you will earn 𝟭 𝗠𝗨𝗦𝗞 𝗕𝗨𝗖𝗞. When you earn 𝟲𝟵 𝗠𝗨𝗦𝗞 𝗕𝗨𝗖𝗞𝗦 you can say 𝗔 𝗦𝗟𝗨𝗥
It wasn’t all bad. Many had praise for Musk’s recent letter about the purchase.
In spite of "RIP Twitter" trending and in spite Elon's reputation for both brilliancy and craziness, I have to say.— Costin Cozianu (@CostinCozianu) October 27, 2022
This is the most sensible and excellent thing that has been written on the subject of social media in a while. https://t.co/wcmAG3LYqG
Memes were popular amongst the internet’s reactions.
and this is how it's ended! #ELONMUSK | #ParagAgrawal #TwitterTakeover pic.twitter.com/4L2xLVjKRF— Akdas (@Akdas_Hayat) October 28, 2022
Some claimed Musk freed Twitter.
Indeed, the bird is NOW free!#ELONMUSK #TwitterTakeover pic.twitter.com/Hbqpz94zxS— Amit Sengupta (@amitsengupta01) October 28, 2022
Others saw a bright future for the social media platform.
Fight for twitter's soul has been going on for years. The right kept flocking to other echo chambers... but always came crawling back. Big changes are coming and suspect we'll see a rush of left leaning people to other platforms. Also suspect reports of twitter death premature— Otto English (@Otto_English) October 28, 2022
There were many illustrations.
How Twitter will change now that Elon Musk owns it pic.twitter.com/VWPv0wkTkp— medster101 (@medster101) October 28, 2022
There was even a nice history outline of Musk’s career.
Elon Musk’s journey:— Jon Erlichman (@JonErlichman) October 28, 2022
Age 51: buys Twitter, becomes CEO
Age 45: starts Boring Co
Age 45: starts Neuralink
Age 44: starts OpenAI
Age 32: invests in Tesla
Age 30: starts SpaceX
Age 28: starts X (becomes PayPal)
Age 24: starts Zip2 (sold to Compaq)
Age 19: sells PC’s in college dorm pic.twitter.com/XU4vKZLTyG
