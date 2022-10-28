Here are some of the best internet reactions to Elon Musk buying Twitter

Musk was then taken to court by Twitter's lawyers. The court had given the two parties time till the month's end to work out a deal.

As soon as Musk acquired Twitter, he proceeded to fire CEO Parag Aggarwal, finance executive Ned Segal, and legal and policy executive Vijaya Gadde.

Now that Twitter finally belongs to Musk, the internet has much to say. We picked a few of the best posts to share with you.

Humor and more

Satirical newspaper the Onion and Twitter user Watcher.Guru both made fun of Musk’s abrupt hiring decisions.

Elon Musk To Cut Twitter Staff To Single Devoted Hunchback Who Laughs Hysterically At All Of Boss’s Genius Tweets https://t.co/rQQiOfZd9V pic.twitter.com/zkswvov4Qk — The Onion (@TheOnion) October 24, 2022

Elon Musk's first day at Twitter



pic.twitter.com/Pic2BqWvUv — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) October 28, 2022

Some compared him to Marvel Universe villain Thanos.

Elon snapping 75% of Twitter out of existence.#ElonMusk pic.twitter.com/pEA34n88UD — Wall Street Silver (@WallStreetSilv) October 21, 2022

Elon musk After Completely Buy Twitter In 44B$

and acting as ''THANOS''.



- CFO & CEO of twitter #Remove_all_BlueTicks #FakeNews#ParagAgarwal pic.twitter.com/XXecOD2awS — Lallan Sharjeel (@LallanT39919882) October 28, 2022

Others speculated about which accounts he might add back onto the social media platform.

Elon Musk adding Donald Trump, Katie Hopkins and Tommy Robinson back onto Twitter… pic.twitter.com/dYbTxDaCfD — Michael Morgan (@mikewhoatv) October 28, 2022

Some made fun of Musk’s many claims that he would not buy Twitter.

'I'm quitting Twitter' is the new 'I'm moving to Canada' — David MacLean (@GeordieStory) October 28, 2022

Others made up a new rewards system.

Welcome to 𝗡𝗘𝗪 𝗧𝗪𝗜𝗧𝗧𝗘𝗥



When you receive 𝟰𝟮𝟬 𝗟𝗜𝗞𝗘𝗦 you will earn 𝟭 𝗠𝗨𝗦𝗞 𝗕𝗨𝗖𝗞. When you earn 𝟲𝟵 𝗠𝗨𝗦𝗞 𝗕𝗨𝗖𝗞𝗦 you can say 𝗔 𝗦𝗟𝗨𝗥 — Ben Rosen (@ben_rosen) October 28, 2022

It wasn’t all bad. Many had praise for Musk’s recent letter about the purchase.

In spite of "RIP Twitter" trending and in spite Elon's reputation for both brilliancy and craziness, I have to say.



This is the most sensible and excellent thing that has been written on the subject of social media in a while. https://t.co/wcmAG3LYqG — Costin Cozianu (@CostinCozianu) October 27, 2022

Memes were popular amongst the internet’s reactions.

Some claimed Musk freed Twitter.

Others saw a bright future for the social media platform.

Fight for twitter's soul has been going on for years. The right kept flocking to other echo chambers... but always came crawling back. Big changes are coming and suspect we'll see a rush of left leaning people to other platforms. Also suspect reports of twitter death premature — Otto English (@Otto_English) October 28, 2022

There were many illustrations.

How Twitter will change now that Elon Musk owns it pic.twitter.com/VWPv0wkTkp — medster101 (@medster101) October 28, 2022

There was even a nice history outline of Musk’s career.