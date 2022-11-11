Iran claims that it has built a hypersonic missile. Here's what we know

Iran has a vast missile development program. However, building a hypersonic missile requires different expertise when compared to ballistic missiles, and no reports have suggested that the country has recently concluded a missile test, Reuters reported. In such a scenario, it is assumed that Iran is exaggerating its capabilities to draw attention away from its current problems.

Civil unrest in Iran

On September 16, a young woman died in police custody in Iran after she was held for violating strict rules on how women should dress in public. What has followed are incidents of anti-government protests, almost every day since, which have claimed over 200 lives, and more than 1,000 people have been arrested.

Unable to quell the unrest, Iranian authorities have publicly accused Saudi Arabia, the U.S., Israel, and European nations of orchestrating demonstrations. However, they haven't provided any proof of this allegation.

Saudi Arabia also operates news outlets like London-based Iran International, which is popular in the country and has been reporting on the protests. Saudi and U.S. intelligence have also reported that Iran might be planning an attack on Saudi Arabia to deflect attention from protests at home, the WSJ said in its report.

Stonewalling IAEA investigations

Iran, whose ballistic missile development efforts in the past led to the cancellation of the nuclear pact with world powers in 2018, has also been unhappy with the investigations of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) that have followed since.