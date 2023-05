The earliest Iron Age house in Athens has been discovered by archaeologists from the University of Göttingen in Thorikos, Greece, under the Thorikos Archaeological Project Gent-Göttingen.

Since there have never before been any building structures from this time period discovered in Attica, this find provides fresh insight into the early history of Greece. The continuation of the excavations is being supported by around 82,000 euros by the Gerda Henkel Foundation.

Unprotected settlement in a coastal area

The ancient village is 60 kilometers south of Athens, close to a historic silver mine. The region is home to Mycenaean dome tombs and a classical settlement with homes, businesses, temples, a theater, and graveyards.