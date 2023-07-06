Iron process which made Britain a superpower a symbol of black slavery

It seems that a key piece of British history has been ‘whitewashed’ over the years. No surprises there.

The revolutionary process of rendering scrap metal into valuable bar iron, which helped turn Britain into an economic superpower, has long been wrongly attributed to financier turned ironmaster Henry Cort, who later patented the process.

A new study claims that it was in fact Black metallurgists in Jamaica who came up with the metallurgy process for their own reasons.

The iron method which led to the industrial revolution

Historically, innovations have been credited to white practitioners and institutions in Northern Europe and North America.

British financier turned ironmaster Henry Cort, between 1783 and 1784 came to be celebrated as one of the most important innovators in the making of the modern world. But Cort took credit for the 76 Black metallurgists who developed the process. Many of these metalworkers, working at an ironworks near Morant Bay, were enslaved and trafficked from Africa.