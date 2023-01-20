Is Elon Musk killing Twitter? How bankruptcy might not be the end

As we enter the New Year, the situation hasn’t changed much, and Twitter continues to be in the news for all the wrong reasons, like not paying rent for its office spaces and employees being forced out of buildings by landlords, The New York Times reported. The question that crosses one’s mind is if Musk is out to kill Twitter once and for all.

Intelligence Squared, a platform known for organizing debates, took up this question and set up a debate between Kara Swisher, the editor-at-large at New York Magazine, and Anthony Scaramucci, managing partner at Skybridge capital and former communications director at the White House.

Neither Swisher nor Scaramucci have a personal or professional relationship with Musk, even though they have met and interacted with the now Twitter CEO on multiple occasions.

Here's a look at various aspects of the effects Elon Musk's takeover has had on Twitter.

Active users

Musk’s actions have allegedly led to a drop in usage among active users, who usually contribute a lot of content to the platform, and is forcing users to give competitors, like Mastodon, a try, Swisher said while stating that Musk's leadership was leading to Twitter's downfall.

Comparing it to a proverbial town square, Scaramucci argued that Twitter, since Musk’s takeover had more active users and was at the center of many important events, whether it was the FIFA World Cup or the FTX debacle.

Journalists could cover nuances of a story thanks to Twitter while people get updates about people they follow from the platform. Twitter Spaces turned out to be an effective medium and preferable over ClubHouse. When Musk himself joined Twitter Space, more than 100,000 people were in attendance listening and asking questions, Scaramucci said while defending that Musk wasn't killing Twitter.

Return of banned accounts

Swisher pointed out Musk-led Twitter has allowed 60,000 accounts previously suspended back on the platform to “improve the conversation”. Worse still, the decision to allow these users back seems to have been made single-handedly by Musk, instead of a council that was supposed to be set up.

Scaramucci argued that by bringing people back, Musk was giving them a platform to voice their opinions rather than shut them off. This way, he was bringing them back into the social contract. He added that when individuals speak, think and speak freely, it creates economic innovation.