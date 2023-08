The US government has greenlit a potential deal between Israel and Germany for the Arrow 3 missile defense system, the Israeli Ministry of Defense said in a tweet.

The US government has approved the historic procurement of the Arrow 3 defense system to Germany. The IMOD, German Federal MOD and Israel Aerospace Industries will sign the landmark $3.5 billion defense agreement, marking Israel’s largest ever defense deal. 🚀🇮🇱🇺🇸🇩🇪 pic.twitter.com/OMcGkUk3f5 — Ministry of Defense (@Israel_MOD) August 17, 2023

The US nod was required since the defense system was developed by the Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) with substantial finance and support coming from the US government.

What is Arrow 3?

Arrow 3 is a hypersonic missile system developed to intercept a range of ballistic missiles in exo-atmospheric space. The missile has a reported range of 1,500 miles (2,400 km) and is capable of rapidly switching directions to achieve a 99 percent kill rate.

The missile consists of two stages, with the kill vehicle powered by an ordinary rocket motor with a thrust-vectoring nozzle. A battery of Arrow 3 missiles can intercept more than five ballistic missiles within 30 seconds and can even be launched using the same launch system as its predecessor, Arrow 2.