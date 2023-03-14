Israeli-based company’s lab-grown meat could be on restaurant menus by 2025

One of the world’s leading manufacturers of such meat, Aleph Farms, is one step closer to achieving commercialization of cultivated meat by the year 2024.

The Israel-based manufacturer is now expanding its business into Singapore, the only country in the world where consumers can eat lab-grown meat.

Cultivated meat or cultured meat looks, tastes, smells, and feels just like your run-of-the-mill meats like chicken, fish, pork, and beef. And in essence, it is real meat. So what sets it apart from the real deal? The production method used is through cultivating animal cells in a laboratory. This is done by taking muscle stem cells from a real animal and cultivating them in a temperature-controlled vessel to turn them into meat.

Aleph Farms to introduce cultivated thin-cut steak

In a statement, the company said it had signed two agreements to increase its production capabilities ahead of the commercialization of its lab-grown specialty.

Aleph Farms has acquired a manufacturing facility in Modi’in, Israel, and related equipment from biotechnology company VBL Therapeutics. This will enable it to locally produce cultured meat in Israel by 2024.

In addition, they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with ESCO Aster, the world’s first and only company with full regulatory approval to produce cultivated meat for commercial sales, to produce cultivated meat in Singapore. The cultured meat is stipulated to be rolled out in Singapore by 2025.