ChatGPT ban: Italian regulator sets April 30 deadline to meet conditions

Conditions to lift the ban

A fortnight later, Garante has laid down some concrete steps that OpenAI can take to reverse the ban. The regulator wants the company to inform users in Italy of "the methods and logic" behind the processing of the data that is necessary for ChatGPT to operate.

Additionally, the company also needs to provide tools that will allow people whose data has been used to facilitate the correction of personal data. This tool must also extend to people who are not using ChatGPT and allow for the deletion of data if a correction is not possible.

Garante wants OpenAI to address privacy concerns at the earliest Ravi_Goel/iStock

For non-users, the regulator has asked OpenAI to allow the opposition to the processing of personal data being used to run ChatGPT's algorithms. This, the regulator added, needs to be made in a "simple and accessible manner".

Garante also added that it continues to probe the breach of data protection rules by OpenAI and still reserves the right to impose additional restrictions or measures as needed as per its ongoing probe.

The regulator has also given OpenAI a deadline of April 30 to implement these changes. It has, however, given it an extension until September to implement a system that can verify the age of users and deny access to those users below the age of 13.