ChatGPT ban: Will other countries follow Italy's lead?

The bigger question now is, what will happen next?

Can regulators bind AI down in chains?

Since ChatGPT's popular launch in November last year, its creators OpenAI haven't looked back. The popularity of its ChatGPT has brought in more funding from Microsoft, which is keen to breathe in fresh air into its legacy products like Office apps and even revive the less-used search engine, Bing.

Amidst all the hype about the capabilities of AI, risks of its usage have been papered over. Interesting Engineering previously reported how OpenAI fixed a bug that allowed a small set of users to see other people's chat histories. A detailed report about the incident was expected but a fortnight later, we haven't heard anything from the company yet.

With so many AI models, concerns of privacy are rising Parradee Kietsirikul/iStock

Unperturbed, the company has gone ahead and released plugins for ChatGPT, allowing users and developers to share more data with ChatGPT and adding another layer of complexity to the entire system.

Italy's privacy regulator, Garante, which works independently of the government, issued a ban after an incident of privacy breach, where sensitive information from users such as their first and last names, and financial information such as the last four digits of their credit card, its expiration date remained exposed for over nine hours.