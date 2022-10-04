The swamp of despair: Jack Dorsey refers to Facebook in private text to Elon Musk

Twitter's legal team submitted the text message as part of the pretrial discovery process. It is among hundreds of text messages between Musk and the who's who of Silicon Valley, including Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison and LinkedIn co-founder Reid Hoffman, Business Insider said in its report.

The Twitter founder, who is a long-time friend of Musk, appears to be quite welcoming of Musk's decision to buy the company and also texted him on April 5, when he learned that Musk would join the Twitter board, the records put in Delaware Court of Chancery, where a five trial is scheduled to begin on October 17 show.

The swamp of despair

The context of the messages is not completely clear, as Dorsey appears to have shared that Facebook had verified an account that claimed to be Elon Musk. The account apparently was promoting crypto - something spam accounts have done extensively on other social media platforms.

That's when Dorsey referred to Facebook as "the swamp of despair", to which Musk replied with a "Haha". However, it is not the only time, Dorsey has been critical of Facebook. Last year, when the company was rebranding itself to Meta, Dorsey tweeted the dictionary definition of the term meta and agreed with a tweet that said that Meta's plans would lead to a "dystopian corporate dictatorship".

Dorsey had a few run-ins with Facebook when Mark Zuckerberg offered to buy out the micro-blogging site for $500 million in 2008 when it was barely two years old and was also offered a seat at Facebook later that year. In return, he poked fun at the social media giant when a hacker nuked the company's DNS records and put up the domain name, Facebook.com, for sale last year.