Former Alibaba chairman Jack Ma dabbles in farming and fisheries after tech crackdown

Jack Ma, the founder and former chairman of Chinese tech company Alibaba now holds an investment in an agriculture and fisheries startup, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. Details about the investment have surfaced through a corporate registry data provider.

Ma, who started his career as an English teacher in 1988, encountered the Internet in 1994 and ventured into several online startups. Although he experienced some initial successes, they paled in comparison to the one he stumbled upon in his apartment in Hangzhou, alongside 18 other friends.

A business-to-business marketplace known as Alibaba, the startup received venture capital funding from investment firms in Japan as well as the US, and Ma went on to set up multiple other firms to make up the Alibaba Group that we know today.