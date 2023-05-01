Professor Jack Ma of Alibaba to begin classes at Tokyo College

Professor Jack Ma of Alibaba to begin classes at Tokyo CollegeThe Chinese billionaire will be teaching students about sustainable agriculture and food production.Ameya Paleja| May 01, 2023 07:51 AM ESTCreated: May 01, 2023 07:51 AM ESTcultureFile photo of Jack Ma from 2008World Economic Forum/ Wikimedia Commons Stay ahead of your peers with the BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Jack Ma, the co-founder of the multinational technology company, Alibaba, marks his return to teaching as he begins a public role as visiting professor at the Tokyo College in Japan today, Business Insider reported. This is Ma's first public role after disappearing from the spotlight in 2020. Once the richest man in China, Ma had humble beginnings and worked as an English lecturer for several years before he co-founded Alibaba. The Chinese company began operations as a business-to-business marketplace but has diversified extensively and now offers services in electronic payments, as a shopping search engine as well as cloud computing. Recently, the company CEO announced the launch of a ChatGPT-rival, "Tongyi Qianwen," a generative artificial chatbot that works in English as well as Chinese. Even as Alibaba grows from strength to strength, the most popular face among its co-founders, Ma, has been missing in action. Why Jack Ma went off the radar Back in May 2019, Ma decided to step down from his management responsibilities at Alibaba Group and even announced his intent to return to teaching. In September 2019, Ma was replaced by Daniel Zhang as the CEO, and the co-founder decided to focus on philanthropy and education. See Also More than a year later, in October 2020, Ma made a speech where he criticized the financial regulatory system in China. His comment that Chinese banks were operating with a "pawnshop" mentality angered Chinese authorities, and the initial public offering (IPO) of his fintech company, AntGroup, was scrapped days later. Alibaba's share price tumbled by over 70 percent from its peak in 2020, and Ma's wealth shrunk by half. Ma, who made multiple public appearances even after his retirement from Alibaba, suddenly went off the radar raising questions about his whereabouts. AlibabaRobert Way/iStock In November last year, Ma visited Japan but was seen in private circles. Earlier in January, he was spotted in Thailand and then in Hong Kong. In March, he visited the school he founded in his hometown of Hangzhou in east China and was later appointed as an honorary professor by the University of Hong Kong, Business Insider said in its report. The 58-year-old billionaire is now expected to begin a new phase of his life as a visiting professor at Tokyo College, which is run by the University of Tokyo. In an announcement, the college said that Ma would conduct research on sustainable agriculture and food production and "share his rich experience and pioneering knowledge on entrepreneurship, corporate management and innovation" during seminars in college. Most Popular HomeCultureSHOW COMMENT (1) For You Electricity can heal even the worst kind of wounds three times faster, new study findsSouth Korea aims to deliver the world's first solid state-batteries for EVsAI hyper-personalization: A revolutionary approach to tailor customer experienceJWST head reveals why the advanced telescope’s sunshield was surprisingly challengingTwo massive gravity batteries are nearing completion in the US and ChinaResearchers discover people are using the internet for sexRight to repair: Colorado becomes first state in the US to pass the lawOur understanding of reverse osmosis has just been proven wrongWhat should we do if aliens make contact? Scientist reveals the first 4 steps to takeA ‘quantum time flip’? Scientist explains how light can travel back and forth in time More Stories scienceScientists accomplish 'evolution on demand' by creating shape-shifting turtle robotSade Agard| 10/26/2022transportationEVolution in India: What lies ahead for the electric vehicle market?Tejasri Gururaj| 4/28/2023innovationSpace cement is here: How it could be used to build houses on Mars and the MoonDeena Theresa| 9/16/2022