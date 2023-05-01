Professor Jack Ma of Alibaba to begin classes at Tokyo College

Jack Ma, the co-founder of the multinational technology company, Alibaba, marks his return to teaching as he begins a public role as visiting professor at the Tokyo College in Japan today, Business Insider reported. This is Ma's first public role after disappearing from the spotlight in 2020.

Once the richest man in China, Ma had humble beginnings and worked as an English lecturer for several years before he co-founded Alibaba. The Chinese company began operations as a business-to-business marketplace but has diversified extensively and now offers services in electronic payments, as a shopping search engine as well as cloud computing.

Recently, the company CEO announced the launch of a ChatGPT-rival, "Tongyi Qianwen," a generative artificial chatbot that works in English as well as Chinese. Even as Alibaba grows from strength to strength, the most popular face among its co-founders, Ma, has been missing in action.

Why Jack Ma went off the radar

Back in May 2019, Ma decided to step down from his management responsibilities at Alibaba Group and even announced his intent to return to teaching. In September 2019, Ma was replaced by Daniel Zhang as the CEO, and the co-founder decided to focus on philanthropy and education.