Former Alibaba CEO, Jack Ma, has been spotted again in China

While the Alibaba-owned newspaper said that Mr. Ma has been traveling to different countries to learn about agricultural technology, it did not refer to why he had disappeared from public view in recent years. There had been rumors that he had been placed under house arrest or otherwise detained. The Financial Times newspaper reported in November 2021 that Mr. Ma had been living in Tokyo, Japan, for six months.

Mr. Ma was once the wealthiest person in China. In January 2021, he gave up control of the vast financial technology company, Ant Group. This made some people think he had gotten in trouble with the Chinese Communist Party for being too outspoken and assertive. In October 2020, Mr. Ma told a financial conference that traditional banks had a "pawn-shop mentality."

The following month, Ant's planned £26 billion stock market flotation, which would have been the world's largest, was canceled at the last minute by Chinese authorities, who cited "major issues" over regulating the firm.