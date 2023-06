A lawsuit filed by the Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) in New York has claimed that a member of the cleaning crew was responsible for wiping off years of research work at the research organization when he accidentally shut off a freezer to stop 'annoying alarms.' The incident occurred in September 2020, and the RPI is claiming one million in damages.

Laboratory freezers are special equipment that provides supercold environments for the long storage of samples and cell cultures. Typically, the freezer's contents are maintained at temperatures of minus (-)112 degrees Fahrenheit (-80 degrees Celsius) and have built-in mechanisms to sound alarms if they fluctuate.