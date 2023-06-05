ENGINEERING JOBS
Trending
Wireless ultrasound patch
Alpaca AI
Self-healing lens
Artificial general intelligence
Perovskite solar cells
Resurrecting The Beatles

Japan is taking lessons on how to smile again after the Covid-19 pandemic

An hour-long one-on-one lesson with a smiling instructor costs approximately $55.
Sejal Sharma
| Jun 05, 2023 09:50 AM EST
Created: Jun 05, 2023 09:50 AM EST
culture
Covid pandemic in Tokyo
Covid pandemic in Tokyo

rockdrigo68/iStock 

Covid-19 had devastating effects on humanity, the ripples of which we still see today. However, a strange side effect of the pandemic has been that Japan has forgotten how to smile.

Because its population of almost 125 million people was under the strict regulation of wearing masks at all times in public spaces, people are admitting themselves in classes to get an education in smiling.

The government recommended in March 2023 that people don’t need to wear masks anymore, shortly before the World Health Organization announced that the Covid-19 global health emergency is over. But as per a recent poll, it seems people in Japan still want to take utmost precautions.

Related

Last month, a poll by Japan's public broadcaster NHK revealed that about 75 percent of respondents cited they would “wear a mask” even if the Covid-19 pandemic was contained. When asked the reasons, 90 percent cited “hygiene.”

‘The key to a masked smile is lifting the eye muscles’

In Japan, Keiko Kawano is a smiling instructor running a company called Egaoiku – which means “Smile Education” –. Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Kawano said the company has seen over a fourfold jump in demand compared to last year.

Her customers range from companies seeking more approachable salespeople and local governments looking to improve their residents’ well-being. In the classes, these customers can be seen holding mirrors in front of their faces and stretching their facial muscles to form a grin.

The 43-year-old smiling coach has been teaching long before Covid-19 hit. She believes that Japanese people, compared to Westerners, tend to smile less often due to cultural differences.

An hour-long one-on-one lesson with Kawano costs $55 (7,700 yen). 

“Culturally, a smile signifies that I’m not holding a gun and I’m not a threat to you,” said Kawano, who’s trained 23 other people as smiling coaches. Kawano holds a one-day certification course for people who want to teach smiling. She charges 80,000 yen, plus consumption tax, about $650 for her services, as per a news report by The New York Times.

20-year-old Himawari Yoshida says she needs to work on her smile. She is one of Kawano’s students taking the smiling class as part of her school’s coursework to prepare for the job market.

“I hadn’t used my facial muscles much during Covid-19, so it’s good exercise,” said Yoshida.

Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.
message circleSHOW COMMENT (1)chevron
For You
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/28/image/jpeg/X1sB2puBpxN1VWCWMDkaa7Uwd2FUAdOP6AxTp8T8.jpg
NGAD: The chosen one - US Air Force commits to sole 6th-generation fighter
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/26/image/jpeg/1JXrkwK7efWVsmu4aRFf4fdD1Ptufo7ZAU7UMPLd.jpg
US Carrier Strike Group can be countered with 24 hypersonic missiles, China claim
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/09/11/image/jpeg/QNEqp40FEd59tVRRjrJUOKjEUDeDZN8M1MiIsKXu.jpg
Scientists discover a 100-year-old math error, changing how humans see color
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/26/image/jpeg/smTFO3AG7ESAzCi8L0kVnrUEHbVmcjiZ2KhVW0QE.jpg
Potential cure for diabetes found in groundbreaking stem cell study
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/15/image/jpeg/qWnTxwK5AzkYGhQliDBD7W14DWhfZriDltyDJEoF.jpg
How the White House's $450 million investment is helping the US transition towards clean energy
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/23/image/jpeg/WGiDzBgkMEB3MWU2C2FQaPjsdhaIUwtYZUSBvBiE.jpg
Triangles over circles? YouTuber builds funky cycle with special wheels
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/11/21/image/jpeg/JjU9Bz1iEE95h02DvN7D8Sw93epQUgQ5unRyKqXU.jpg
LightSail 2 proved flight by light is possible, now passes the torch to NASA
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/05/25/image/jpeg/xbqtdlTTlQ6wFUubr9etkXJZVi8dBYvahuUEjCzI.jpg
This architecture firm is introducing inflatable skyscrapers
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2022/08/07/image/jpeg/wPj7k2GDQgpQRHY3w0JYNX8rQG2N25rG6UFastcY.jpg
Inside the discovery of the largest bacteria ever found
https://images.interestingengineering.com/1200x675/filters:format(webp)/2023/04/28/image/jpeg/Y0Tn1sxihsJlZ1dNuxIfHDTqOLCsZqdtRzje51hI.jpg
Rice on Red Planet? Gene-edited variety could be grown on barren Mars
Job Board