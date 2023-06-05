Japan is taking lessons on how to smile again after the Covid-19 pandemic

Covid-19 had devastating effects on humanity, the ripples of which we still see today. However, a strange side effect of the pandemic has been that Japan has forgotten how to smile.

Because its population of almost 125 million people was under the strict regulation of wearing masks at all times in public spaces, people are admitting themselves in classes to get an education in smiling.

The government recommended in March 2023 that people don’t need to wear masks anymore, shortly before the World Health Organization announced that the Covid-19 global health emergency is over. But as per a recent poll, it seems people in Japan still want to take utmost precautions.