Japan is taking lessons on how to smile again after the Covid-19 pandemic

Japan is taking lessons on how to smile again after the Covid-19 pandemicAn hour-long one-on-one lesson with a smiling instructor costs approximately $55.Sejal Sharma| Jun 05, 2023 09:50 AM ESTCreated: Jun 05, 2023 09:50 AM ESTcultureCovid pandemic in Tokyorockdrigo68/iStock Stay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Covid-19 had devastating effects on humanity, the ripples of which we still see today. However, a strange side effect of the pandemic has been that Japan has forgotten how to smile.Because its population of almost 125 million people was under the strict regulation of wearing masks at all times in public spaces, people are admitting themselves in classes to get an education in smiling.The government recommended in March 2023 that people don’t need to wear masks anymore, shortly before the World Health Organization announced that the Covid-19 global health emergency is over. But as per a recent poll, it seems people in Japan still want to take utmost precautions. See Also Related Researchers may have found a way to treat long-COVID fatigue WHO: COVID-19 no longer a ‘global health emergency’ Arcturus: A new COVID-19 variant that causes pink eye Last month, a poll by Japan's public broadcaster NHK revealed that about 75 percent of respondents cited they would “wear a mask” even if the Covid-19 pandemic was contained. When asked the reasons, 90 percent cited “hygiene.”‘The key to a masked smile is lifting the eye muscles’In Japan, Keiko Kawano is a smiling instructor running a company called Egaoiku – which means “Smile Education” –. Speaking to the South China Morning Post, Kawano said the company has seen over a fourfold jump in demand compared to last year. Her customers range from companies seeking more approachable salespeople and local governments looking to improve their residents’ well-being. In the classes, these customers can be seen holding mirrors in front of their faces and stretching their facial muscles to form a grin. The 43-year-old smiling coach has been teaching long before Covid-19 hit. She believes that Japanese people, compared to Westerners, tend to smile less often due to cultural differences.An hour-long one-on-one lesson with Kawano costs $55 (7,700 yen). “Culturally, a smile signifies that I’m not holding a gun and I’m not a threat to you,” said Kawano, who’s trained 23 other people as smiling coaches. Kawano holds a one-day certification course for people who want to teach smiling. She charges 80,000 yen, plus consumption tax, about $650 for her services, as per a news report by The New York Times.20-year-old Himawari Yoshida says she needs to work on her smile. She is one of Kawano’s students taking the smiling class as part of her school’s coursework to prepare for the job market.“I hadn’t used my facial muscles much during Covid-19, so it’s good exercise,” said Yoshida.HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You NGAD: The chosen one - US Air Force commits to sole 6th-generation fighterUS Carrier Strike Group can be countered with 24 hypersonic missiles, China claimScientists discover a 100-year-old math error, changing how humans see colorPotential cure for diabetes found in groundbreaking stem cell studyHow the White House's $450 million investment is helping the US transition towards clean energyTriangles over circles? YouTuber builds funky cycle with special wheelsLightSail 2 proved flight by light is possible, now passes the torch to NASAThis architecture firm is introducing inflatable skyscrapersInside the discovery of the largest bacteria ever foundRice on Red Planet? Gene-edited variety could be grown on barren Mars Job Board