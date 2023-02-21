New survey effectively doubles the number of Japanese islands

Although the number might vary as the Geospatial Information Authority of Japan, or GSI, makes final revisions, the source added that the government plans to reveal the updated figure as early as March.

The number of listed islands has been revised in response to criticism that the data is outdated and the number may differ significantly. The revised figure can impact entries in books and other materials.

The Japan Coast Guard provided the original count of islands in 1987. The coast guard at the time manually classified all islands in Japan with a circumference of at least 328 feet (100 meters). The sum did not include islands in rivers or lakes or sandbanks.

To remove artificially reclaimed land from the current survey, the government used a computer to automatically count islands based on the electronic land map of 2022 from GSI. It cross-referenced the map with earlier aerial pictures and other data.

Only islands with 328 feet (100 meters) or more circumferences were chosen for the official list, even though the computer spotted nearly 100,000 islands.