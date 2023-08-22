Japan to release Fukushima radioactive water starting Thursday

Despite international and domestic objections, Japan will release the treated radioactive wastewater from TEPCO’s Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant into the ocean on August 25.

In an essential part of the decommissioning process of the damaged plant, 1 million metric tonnes of water has been filtered and is safe to be released into the ocean. The plan, announced by Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Tuesday, has been the center of controversy because the treated water contains tritium.

Tritium – the main cause of concern

Tritium is a radioactive substance – a relatively weak source of beta radiation. Although it is too weak to penetrate the skin, it can increase the risk of cancer if consumed in extremely large quantities. Tritium cannot be removed by the facility’s filtration technology and can enter the body through inhalation, ingestion, or absorption through the skin.