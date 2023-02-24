Keep calm, the metal sphere found in Japan means no danger

Yet, authorities still haven't stated what the object was. This will almost certainly add to the wild rumors that have been going around this week.

From sea mines to a "dragon ball," many suggestions were made.

"I think everyone in Hamamatsu City was worried and curious about what it was about, but I'm relieved that the work is over," a local official told Japanese media.

Many people on social media have also questioned why Japanese officials have not explained it. Others have expressed their embarrassment at the entire episode.

I can't believe officials from a country surrounded by ocean don't recognize a ball buoy. 🤦‍♂️



They seemed rather intrigued by the mooring loop. 🧐 — Efren Mendez, Jr. (@EfrenMendezJr) February 21, 2023

For example, "I can't believe officials from a country surrounded by ocean don't recognize a ball buoy," read one tweet.

This is an opinion supported by Hamamatsu's local civil engineering office, which said it "considers it a foreign-made buoy."

Prof. Mark Inall, an oceanographer at the Scottish Association for Marine Science, said he knew "instantly" what it was. "It's very distinct," he told the BBC. "We use (them) to keep floating instruments in the ocean," he added.

He added that they frequently wash up on the Scottish coast.

Professor Inall was surprised that the metal sphere hadn't been found sooner, but he said that most people wouldn't have known.

"It could be confused for a World War II mine, but those would have spikes sticking out of them," he said. He said the objects could float in the ocean for decades, losing their markings and rusting when they wash ashore.