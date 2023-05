According to the South China Morning Post (SCMP), a group of Chinese archaeologists discovered a hidden Japanese WW2 bunker used as a bio-lab during the Japanese occupation. This lab, it is claimed, was once used for live human experiments, including exposure to biological weapons and live dissections of Chinese captives.

Called the "Horror Bunker" by its discoverers, the lab is believed to have been occupied by the infamous Japanese Unit 731 of the Japanese Imperial Army.

The lab operated in Anda, northeastern China, between 1935 and 1945. In these experiments, Japanese scientists dissected live prisoners to determine the effects of pathogens on the human body. The imperial army learned from these experiments and began to spread typhoid, cholera, and plague across China. According to researchers, certain experiments on humans were carried out in underground bunkers to prevent the spread of pathogens. After the war, important individuals involved in the cruel program, including several Japanese scientists, were granted immunity from prosecution by the U.S. occupation in return for their research results.