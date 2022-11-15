Effective Philanthropy: That's what Jeff Bezos wants to do with his $122 billion fortune

Other billionaires like Elon Musk have also donated to their own foundations or trusts, but Bezos has been criticized in the past for not signing up for not committing to any such move, even when he was the richest person in the world.

Building philanthropy just like Amazon

Bezos' riches have grown smaller after the pandemic, with his retail-to-computing company Amazon losing sheen after a bull run. After stepping down from the position of CEO last year, Bezos has been busy focusing on his space venture, Blue Origin, but also seems to have found some time to think about the planet.

Over the next ten years, Bezos has committed $10 billion toward the Bezos Earth Fund, where he is the chairperson and his partner Lauren Sanchez is the co-chair. The Fund supports programs that are looking to reduce the carbon footprint of steel and cement, building plant-based carbon sinks, and pushing financial regulators to consider climate-related risks to name a few.

Bezos isn't committing a large share of funds to philanthropic gestures yet and told CNN that he is looking to do so in a levered way. Comparing philanthropy to building Amazon, Bezos said that the global giant was possible with some talented teammates and their hard work, and he was looking to apply the same technique for his philanthropic efforts too.

This is in sharp contrast to Bezos' ex-wife, Mackenzie Scott, who is also on a philanthropic drive and has donated $4 billion to 465 organizations in less than a year, CNN said in its report.