Joe Biden warns of AI dangers, urges tech companies to make safe products

The sharp rise in the rollout of AI products over the past few months has the world divided. While some are keen to see innovative and creative outputs from computers, others such as Elon Musk, are not very keen on the pace of developments.

Although Musk was one of the co-founders of OpenAI. Recently the Tesla CEO co-signed a letter asking for a six-month moratorium on AI research and stopping companies from releasing products more powerful than GPT-4.

Lessons from social media experience

Biden's comments did not support the extreme stance taken by Musk and others, but he wasn't completely supportive of AI either. While mentioning that the technology could be a great helping hand in solving problems like diseases and climate change, the U.S. President also pointed out potential risks such as those to national security, society, and the economy arising from AI usage.

Human interaction with AI can have unforeseen outcomes David Gyung/iStock

Biden used the example of social media to point out the dangers of powerful technologies when they were made available without the right safeguards. He made it a point to mention the impact on mental health, feelings, and hopelessness, especially in young people due to the absence of safeguards in social media usage.