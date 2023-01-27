Science journals ban ChatGPT from co-authoring papers

Since its launch in November last year, ChatGPT has responded to the queries of millions of users whether they pertain to explaining complex definitions or writing an essay in the style of a literary figure and much more. If college students ordered assignment essays on the chatbot, then researchers, too, weren't far behind and sought help to write academic papers.

While student writings were allegedly presented as their own, researchers gave credit to the Artificial Intelligence (AI) tool and listed it as a co-author prior to the publication.

Some of the pieces clearly identified the contributions of the chatbot, while others simply regarded the tool as an overall contributor.

Science publishers reject AI as an author

Magdalena Skipper, editor-in-chief of the leading journal Nature, told The Verge that the publication's stance rose from the fact that an author does not just write a research paper but also assumes multiple roles in the research such as designing experiments, conducting them as well as corresponding with other scientists and the press to explain their findings. Since the AI is not capable of doing this, the publisher does not look at it as someone that deserves the credit.

Another publication major, Elsevier told The Guardian that its guidelines allowed researchers to use AI to improve the readability and language of the research article but did not allow it to be used to interpret data and draw scientific conclusions.

Skipper agreed and said that AI tools provide a great leveling opportunity to researchers for whom English is not the first language.