Russian Air Force lost 23 of its highly advanced attack helicopters in Ukraine

Added to the list are the Russian Ka-52 attack helicopters, reportedly in service before the conflict started. Now, a quarter of the fleet has been lost along with other rotorcraft such as transport helicopters, Mi-24 and Mi-35 Hind and Mi-28 Havoc attack helicopters.

What makes the Ka-52 attack helicopter so special?

The Kamov Ka-52 is a two-seat armed reconnaissance and attack helicopter, where the pilots, side-by-side, are a rarity in attack helicopters. It is the upgraded version of the Ka-50 single-seat helicopter used heavily in the Soviet era. The development of the helicopter began in 1994, and it first took flight in 1997; today is regarded by military experts as one of the deadliest attack helicopters in the world.

The helicopter uses a co-axial rotor, negating the need for a counter tail rotor unit, much like the Defiant X, to be used by the U.S. Air Force. Powered by Klimov VK-2500 series turboshaft engines, the helicopter can work in both hot and cold areas and has a top speed of 186 miles (300 km) an hour, MilitaryFactory.com reported.

Equipped with a 30 mm 2A42 dual-feed autocannon, the helicopter can carry up to 460 rounds, while its wing stubs provide four hardpoints to carry a wide variety of firepower. The hard points can be fitted with rocket pods to combat aerial threats or anti-tank guided missiles (ATGM) against ground-based threats.