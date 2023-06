At 14, Kairan Quazi is the youngest employee at SpaceX. He will soon be joining the Starlink engineering team as a software engineer, announced the teenager in a LinkedIn post.

“I will be joining the coolest company on the planet…,” said the post. “One of the rare companies that did not use my age as an arbitrary and outdated proxy for maturity and ability.”

Quazi will soon be graduating from Santa Clara University and making a move from California to Washington state in July to join SpaceX’s Starlink team in Redmond, according to the Seattle Times.

His LinkedIn profile reads: "It is my dream to have a career tackling challenging issues and effecting radical innovation in service of the common good. In addition to being fluent in multiple programming languages and frameworks, I am an avid reader and current affairs junkie."