Today (2 October), Katalin Karikó, a Hungarian scientist, and her American colleague Drew Weissman were awarded the 2023 Nobel Prize in Medicine.

They first met while waiting in line for a photocopier and later made groundbreaking discoveries related to mRNA molecules, laying the foundation for the development of COVID-19 vaccines, according to Reuters.

The pair deciphered the process of modifying mRNA to pave the way for a potent therapeutic method that enabled them to develop lifesaving vaccines during the pandemic.

Aiding rapid development of MRNA vaccines

The Swedish award-giving body said in the tribute to the pair: "The laureates contributed to the unprecedented rate of vaccine development during one of the greatest threats to human health in modern times."