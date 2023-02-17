Keanu Reeves refuses to have his performance altered by "scary" deepfakes

A tear added

“Yeah, digitally. I don’t mind if someone takes a blink out during an edit,” Reeves told Wired.

“But early on, in the early 2000s, or it might have been the 90s, I had a performance changed. They added a tear to my face, and I was just like, ‘Huh?!’ It was like, I don’t even have to be here.”

In fact, the actor expressed being fearful of technology that could change his performance to the degree that AI and deepfakes have done for other actors.

“What’s frustrating about that is you lose your agency. When you give a performance in a film, you know you’re going to be edited, but you’re participating in that,” Reeves said.

“If you go into deepfake land, it has none of your points of view. That’s scary. It’s going to be interesting to see how humans deal with these technologies.”

AI-generated art

Reeves even had some interesting opinions on AI-generated art and its implications for the future.

“People are growing up with these tools: We’re listening to music already that’s made by AI in the style of Nirvana, there’s NFT digital art,” Reeves explained. “It’s cool, like, Look what the cute machines can make!”