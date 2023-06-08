King Tut's face reimagined in new 3D reconstruction

In what is being called the closest facial resemblance ever to the young Egyptian ruler Tutankhamun, researchers have reconstructed a three-dimensional facial approximation using existing CT scans, images, and X-rays of King Tut’s skull.

Pharaoh Tutankhamun's face has been a great matter of interest among archaeological circles, and over the last few decades, it has been the target of many attempts at facial approximations using forensic techniques.

According to Live Science, which spoke to the researchers involved in the study, the new investigation corroborated the findings of the previous studies, which had noted Tutankhamun's skull was slightly longer than normal. The researchers noticed that not only did King Tut have a uniquely shaped skull but he also had an extremely large brain size.