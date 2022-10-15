Kremlin rains 'kamikaze drones' on Kyiv, raising concerns of a nuclear catastrophe

The city had been hit by "ten or more" C300 missiles on Saturday morning, following four "kamikaze" drone raids overnight, stated Oleksandr Starukh, the chief of Zaporizhzhia's regional military administration.

"As a result of the Shahed-136 UAV attack, infrastructure facilities in the city of Zaporizhzhia were destroyed. Fires broke out, which were contained in time by our rescuers. There are no casualties," said Starukh.

A Russian rocket also hit Kyiv while Zaporizhzhia was being bombarded, according to the officials.

The largest nuclear facility in Europe is located in the city of Zaporizhzhia, and recent shelling in the region has caused worry about a nuclear catastrophe.

Iranian kamikaze drones

Kamikaze drones are ​​suicide drones, a type of aerial weapon system. They are known as loitering munitions because they can wait for a period of time in an area identified as a potential target before striking if an enemy asset is identified.

The term "kamikaze" refers to an intentional suicide crash by a Japanese aircraft carrying explosives against an enemy target during World War II. Kamikaze aircraft, which were either specially constructed or modified ordinary aircraft, were essentially pilot-guided explosive missiles.