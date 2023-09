The European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, has released a report this week that reveals how X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, has helped spread Russian misinformation about Ukraine. The report, which covers a year of research, shows that the platform’s policy changes have resulted in a sharp increase in the influence of Kremlin-friendly accounts across Europe.

The Washington Post reported that despite voluntary commitments from major social media firms, including Meta, to curb Russian disinformation, the misleading narratives continued to flourish. Notably, such uncontrolled dissemination would have violated the EU’s recently enacted Digital Services Act (DSA) had the law been in effect last year.