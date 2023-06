The global population is rising at a rapid rate and is expected to reach a projected 9.7 billion by 2050 from the current 8 billion. There has been a surge of interest in sustainable and ethical food production to keep up with the growing population, environmental concerns, and animal rights.

Set against this background, lab-grown meat, once considered science fiction, has now become a reality. It is a groundbreaking concept that involves growing animal muscle tissue and fat from cells in a laboratory setting without the need for traditional animal farming practices.

Even though lab-grown meat has been successfully developed, its commercialization is limited due to various challenges. This is mainly because companies and manufacturers are facing difficulties in scaling up their production and breaking into the mainstream market.