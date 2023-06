Automobili Lamborghini has teamed up with international real estate company Dar Global to build luxurious villas in the breathtaking hills of Andalusia. Dubbed Tierra Viva, the upcoming 53-villa project in Costa de Sol, Spain, draws inspiration from Lamborghini's iconic super sports cars.

Why real estate? The sports car brand is merely following a trend that other car manufacturers have been adopting for a while. Aston Martin, Porsche, and Bentley have lent their names to ambitious and opulent real estate projects that command a higher value.

Interesting Engineering recently reported on Bugatti's luxurious 42-story tower in Dubai that will permit the ultra-rich drive all the way up to their doors. The concept isn't completely original; Porsche's luxe Miami high-rise allowed owners to drive into their living rooms. Nevertheless, it is sufficient to demonstrate the opulence of these architectural marvels.