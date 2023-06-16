Largest Bronze Age barrow cemetery unearthed in southwest England

Archaeologists have discovered one of the biggest Bronze Age burial mound cemeteries in southwest England.

The findings were made at a construction site on Netherhampton Road in Salisbury's southern suburbs.

Cotswold Archaeology researchers who led this excavation said the cemetery is likely 4,400 years old. Furthermore, the mounds are about 10 miles (16 kilometers) from Stonehenge.

Despite its near vicinity to Stonehenge, the team emphasized that the site is unrelated to it because no proof has been documented connecting the two. However, the barrows and center phases of Stonehenge were most likely constructed in the same period.

Findings from the cemetery

This cemetery depicts around 20 circular mounds known as barrows that were probably created between 2400 and 1500 B.C.