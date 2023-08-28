Offshore wind farm to power oil and gas production in Norway

Hywind Tampen, a floating offshore wind farm, was officially inaugurated by Crown Prince Haakon of Norway last week, CNBC reported. Dubbed the largest floating offshore platform in the world, the energy generated from the farm will be used to power operations at five oil and gas fields in the North Sea.

Construction of a large wind farm is often seen as welcome news since it holds the promise of reducing carbon emissions that would have otherwise resulted from the use of fossil fuels. In the case of Hywind Tampen, though, the capacity built will be used to power the production of fossil fuels, which is contradictory to the aims of renewables.