Named in honor of a 14th-century Russian prince, the Dmitry Donskoy was laid down at the Sevmash Shipyard in 1976 and launched on the 29th of September, 1980. She finally entered service on the 29th of December of the same year.

This is a momentous occasion for one of the world's truest engineering marvels. Russia's Typhoon-class submarines were monsters by submarine standards, weighing 48,000 tonnes and approaching the WWII German battleship Bismark.

The "Typhoon" was distinctive, with its broad, bulky hull measuring 574-foot (175 m) in length and its 75-foot (23 m) beam. Since 1981, it has been a mystery, with many of its secrets not revealed until the 1990s. In 1990, it inspired the thriller "The Hunt For Red October," which filled the gap between what was known and the imaginary boat with fantastical technology.

The class was developed in the 1970s when the Soviet Union reacted to the US Navy's new Ohio-class nuclear ballistic missile submarines, which increased the Polaris submarines' weapon load from 16 to 24 tubes that carried Trident II missiles with multiple warheads.

"Project 941 Akula," codenamed by NATO as "Typhoon," was created to meet the challenge of being able to operate under the ice thousands of miles from its targets and release 200 warheads and decoys on demand.