Largest order in aviation history: IndiGo to purchase 500 aircraft from Airbus

India's low-cost carrier IndiGo created a world record in commercial aviation on Monday when it signed a purchase agreement for 500 aircraft with European plane maker Airbus. The order eclipses a 470-aircraft deal IndiGo's rival Air India signed with Airbus and Boeing earlier this year.

Even as airlines worldwide are still struggling to match pre-pandemic traffic levels, the Indian civil aviation market is writing a different story. Earlier this month, air traffic in India surpassed the levels of December 2019 and appeared to be going strong against the backdrop of a strong economy and growing disposable incomes.

The country, which also recently surpassed China to become the world's most populous nation, is expected to add millions of first-time flyers shortly, and the booming aviation market is expected to see high demand for aircraft. With the recent order, IndiGo is looking to secure its fleet size, which has increased since its inception.