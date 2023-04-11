Latest underwater exploration of Baiae reveals exciting new discoveries
Research by underwater archaeologists at the sunken Roman Town of Baiae has revealed new discoveries in the Terme Del Lacus area.
The Roman town Baiae, which is now part of an archaeological park, is situated in the Italian comune of Bacoli on the shore of the Gulf of Naples. Several prominent Romans frequented Baiae as it developed into a well-liked vacation spot, including Gnaeus Pompeius Magnus, popularly known as Pompey the Great, Julius Caesar, Gaius Marius, Lucius Licinius Lucullus, Hadrian, and Septimius Severus.
As Heritage Daily explained, the community would never become a municipality; instead, it developed a reputation for leading a hedonistic lifestyle. Sextus Propertius, an Augustan poet who lived in the first century BC, claimed that Baiae was a "vortex of luxury" and a "harbor of vice," which is confirmed by an account of his.
Local volcanic bradyseismic activity raised and lowered the geology on the peninsula as a result of the town's location on the Cumaean Peninsula in the Phlegraean Fields, an active and volatile volcanic region that the Romans believed to be the home of their god of fire, Vulcan. As a result, the town's lower portions were submerged.
A survey of the Terme del Lacus area by underwater archaeologists from the Campi Flegrei Archaeological Park and Naumacos revealed a block of structures about 60 meters in length. Also, the crew discovered stone colonnades, marble columns, and a portasanta marble column that had been transported from the Greek island of Chios during antiquity.
A sizable section of marble opus sectile flooring that still features portasanta and white marble in an alternating color scheme has also been found. Due to its typology and application, which are associated with the Late Antiquity era, this currently looks to be the date element that is most conclusive.
An elaborate statue of Apollo, the Greek/Roman god of archery, music, and dance, truth and prophecy, healing and sicknesses, the Sun and light, poetry, and more, was discovered during earlier explorations of the area in 2013.