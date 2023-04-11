Latest underwater exploration of Baiae reveals exciting new discoveries

As Heritage Daily explained, the community would never become a municipality; instead, it developed a reputation for leading a hedonistic lifestyle. Sextus Propertius, an Augustan poet who lived in the first century BC, claimed that Baiae was a "vortex of luxury" and a "harbor of vice," which is confirmed by an account of his.

Local volcanic bradyseismic activity raised and lowered the geology on the peninsula as a result of the town's location on the Cumaean Peninsula in the Phlegraean Fields, an active and volatile volcanic region that the Romans believed to be the home of their god of fire, Vulcan. As a result, the town's lower portions were submerged.

A survey of the Terme del Lacus area by underwater archaeologists from the Campi Flegrei Archaeological Park and Naumacos revealed a block of structures about 60 meters in length. Also, the crew discovered stone colonnades, marble columns, and a portasanta marble column that had been transported from the Greek island of Chios during antiquity.