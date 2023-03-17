$1 billion lawsuit against YouTube influencers who promoted FTX

Social media influencers are people who promote products to their large number of followers, creating an impression that they themselves have used the product and trust it. However, it is common practice for influencers to promote products after receiving a fee from their promoters, which they may not necessarily disclose to their audience.

Sued for promoting unregistered securities

The lawsuit filed by Edwin Garrison alleges that finance influencers named in their complaint promoted FTX crypto fraud without disclosing the compensation they received. The plaintiffs, who hail from different countries, allege that they purchased a yield-bearing account (YBA) that was promoted by the defendants and suffered losses through the purchase.

According to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in the U.S., the securities laws apply to cryptocurrencies even though many in the cryptocurrency industry have argued against it. Including cryptocurrency as securities attract intense standards for their advertisement, something that the plaintiffs are hoping for as they seek $1 billion in damages.

If the FTX accounts are considered securities, the YouTubers could be liable for not sharing how much FTX paid them. As per a previous CNBC report, crypto firms have paid influencers as much as $65,000 for a single promotional video. The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) guidelines dictate that creators and influencers on social media disclose that they are being paid to promote a product.