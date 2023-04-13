Leaked Pentagon documents came from a military insider, claims The Washington Post

According to the interviewees, “OG” started posting messages to the Discord chatroom last year referencing military jargon, The Post reported. According to the report, the leaker sent statements that appeared to be transcriptions of confidential material from US documents in the following months.

“They were, he recalled, what appeared to be near-verbatim transcripts of classified intelligence documents that OG indicated he had brought home from his job on a ‘military base,’ which the member declined to identify,” the Post reported, referring to messages posted by the anonymous user.

“OG claimed he spent at least some of his day inside a secure facility that prohibited cellphones and other electronic devices, which could be used to document the secret information housed on government computer networks or spooling out from printers,” The Washington Post also said.

The server was a refuge for teen gamers locked in their houses

The Discord server, allegedly run by "OG," where recently released confidential information was shared, was described in the article as a "pandemic refuge, particularly for teen gamers locked in their houses and cut off from their real-world friends."

“He wanted to ‘keep us in the loop,’” the group member told the Post. And “OG” “seemed to think that his insider knowledge would offer the others protection from the troubled world around them,” the Post reports.