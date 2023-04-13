Leaked Pentagon documents came from a military insider, claims The Washington Post
The plot thickens about the leaked Pentagon documents surrounding U.S. intelligence on the Ukraine war and its allies. The Washington Post claims that a user going by the tag "OG" on the Discord server where the documents first appeared may have leaked them.
"OG," it is claimed, allegedly works on a U.S. military base and has, by all accounts, high-level security access to enable them to access such sensitive information. The alleged leaker was part of a chatroom of around two dozen people, several of whom were interviewed by the Post under cover of anonymity. One of the Discord cohort told the Post that he was unwilling to expose the actual identity of the leaker.
According to the interviewees, “OG” started posting messages to the Discord chatroom last year referencing military jargon, The Post reported. According to the report, the leaker sent statements that appeared to be transcriptions of confidential material from US documents in the following months.
“They were, he recalled, what appeared to be near-verbatim transcripts of classified intelligence documents that OG indicated he had brought home from his job on a ‘military base,’ which the member declined to identify,” the Post reported, referring to messages posted by the anonymous user.
“OG claimed he spent at least some of his day inside a secure facility that prohibited cellphones and other electronic devices, which could be used to document the secret information housed on government computer networks or spooling out from printers,” The Washington Post also said.
The server was a refuge for teen gamers locked in their houses
The Discord server, allegedly run by "OG," where recently released confidential information was shared, was described in the article as a "pandemic refuge, particularly for teen gamers locked in their houses and cut off from their real-world friends."
“He wanted to ‘keep us in the loop,’” the group member told the Post. And “OG” “seemed to think that his insider knowledge would offer the others protection from the troubled world around them,” the Post reports.
“If you could think it, it was in those documents,” the friend and member of OG’s Discord group told the Post.
According to a CNN examination of Discord servers, the online chatroom, or "server," vanished after word of the breaches spread last week. Later, some of the documents were shared at another invitation-only location by Discord members. Also, according to CNN's analysis of chats on the platform, some Discord users believed the documents were fake because they didn't believe someone would be audacious enough to release them online.