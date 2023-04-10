Pentagon top secret documents on Ukraine have been leaked on social media

In a statement to NPR, Department of Justice (DOJ) spokesperson Xochitl Hinojosa said that the department had launched an investigation into the disclosures and has spoken with the department. Some of the critical information in the leaked documents is shown on maps of Ukraine and graphs that show where troops are and what kinds of weapons they have.

One, according to NPR, is labeled "Top Secret," and is titled "Status of the Conflict as of 1 March." Another of the documents, dated February 23 and marked “Secret”, also seems to outline in detail how Ukraine’s Soviet-era S-300 air defense systems would be depleted by May 2 at the current usage rate, according to the Guardian.

Although it's unclear why the documents are only now becoming public, more than a month after they were written, they provide a thorough description of the battlefield on that specific day.

Although the documents seem authentic, military analysts believe some of the original copies may have been changed. One graph, for instance, estimates the number of fatalities in Ukraine at roughly 71,000, which is considered a reasonable estimate.

The graphic also includes the Russian fatalities listed at 16,000–17,500. Although neither side provides total casualty counts, the Russian count is thought to be significantly higher.