Top-secret Ukraine document leak traced to Minecraft Discord server

"The existence of the leaked cache was exposed as documents showing estimated casualties in the Bakhmut theatre of battle began circulating on public social networks last week." reports the Guardian. Interestingly, the reported figures show that Russian casualties are much lower than widely reported, while Ukrainian losses are far greater than widely reported.

But more interesting is how the material appears to have been disseminated over the net. According to media reports, the documents appear to have first surfaced on a small Discord server with a predominance of American participants. The information finally made its way through a Minecraft Discord server, and BBC was able to date the posts to the beginning of March using screenshots. Before U.S. officials opened an investigation last week, the secret information kept getting out there, finding its way through 4chan, Twitter, and the Russian social network Telegram.

The breach may have started on a Discord channel called WowMao, hosted by the same-named YouTuber, claims investigative news website Bellingcat. Over 30 documents were posted by a server user between March 1 and March 2, two days before they appeared on the Minecraft server " Minecraft Earth Map." The documents weren't taken down from the Discord server until April 7.