The Lego set is a household item, mostly played with by kids, these tiny construction bricks fit together to build unbelievable structures. But there’s a harsh truth behind one of the most beloved games in the world. Lego bricks are made of many different types of plastics.

Looking for an alternative, the Lego Group began researching and developing Lego bricks made from recycled plastic bottles – PET plastic. But as it turns out, Denmark’s Lego team announced Monday that this initiative has unfortunately failed.

Two years of testing found that “the material didn’t reduce carbon emissions,” reported the Associated Press. Lego said it remains committed to its quest to find sustainable materials to reduce carbon emissions.