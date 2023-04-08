Levi’s to 'supplement' human models with AI models

The Dutch firm claims to be 90% faster than photoshoots, thanks to its ability to create an AI-based model in around five minutes.

What does this mean for human models?

AI taking jobs?

Lalaland is not the only company that offers “AI modeling” services. At the beginning of March, another Dutch firm, Deep Agency, debuted as a budget-friendly AI photo studio and AI modeling agency that can generate photos of AI models according to prompts provided by clients.

And Levi’s is also not the only clothing company that uses AI-generated models. Lalaland also counts Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger among its clients. They are all also still working with human models.

In fact, both Levi’s and Lalaland have (separately) stated that they aren’t trying to replace human models or substitute AI models for other types of diversity. In a press release, Levi's said that "We do not see this pilot as a means to advance diversity or as a substitute for the real action that must be taken to deliver on our diversity, equity, and inclusion goals, and it should not have been portrayed as such."

The company added that "...we want to clarify that this pilot is something we are on track to experiment with later this year in the hopes of strengthening the consumer experience ...Lalaland.ai’s technology, and AI more broadly, can potentially assist us by allowing us to publish more images of our products on a range of body types more quickly. That being said, we are not scaling back our plans for live photo shoots, the use of live models, or our commitment to working with diverse models."