Musk hires new Twitter CEO to start role in roughly 6 weeks

Elon Musk is finally ready to let go of the CEO role at Twitter as he announced the appointment of a new CEO at the company. Musk will take on the role of the CTO and oversee product, software, and sysops, he said in a tweet.

Musk, who is also the CEO of other companies such as Tesla and SpaceX, has been under pressure to dedicate more time to these companies. The Tesla stock price dropped significantly after Musk took over Twitter in a $44 billion purchase last year.

Musk had also asked his followers if he should step down in a Twitter poll. When 57 percent of the respondents said yes, Musk deferred the decision until he found "someone foolish enough to take the job". It looks like Musk's search has come to an end.