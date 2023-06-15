LinkedIn removes account of 14-year-old SpaceX engineer

LinkedIn removes account of 14-year-old SpaceX engineer14-year-old Kairan Quazi became the youngest engineer ever hired by Elon Musk’s SpaceX.Sejal Sharma| Jun 15, 2023 08:23 AM ESTCreated: Jun 15, 2023 08:23 AM ESTcultureStay ahead of your peers in technology and engineering - The BlueprintBy subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.LinkedIn has removed the profile of 14-year-old Kairan Quazi, who recently became the youngest engineer ever to be hired by Elon Musk’s SpaceX.In an Instagram post uploaded yesterday, which has since gone viral, Quazi shared a screenshot of the email he got from LinkedIn. The business networking platform explained in its email that the minimum age requirement to join the platform is 16 years, due to which they have restricted Quazi’s account. “You are welcome back on the platform once you are 16 or older,” said LinkedIn, much to Quazi’s chagrin.This is a screenshot of the email sent by LinkedIn: See Also Related 14-year-old Kairan Quazi becomes the youngest engineer at Elon Musk's SpaceX Screenshot of LinkedIn's emailInstagram In the same Instagram post, an infuriated Quazi wrote, “This is the illogical, primitive nonsense that I face constantly. I can be qualified enough to land one of the most coveted engineering jobs in the world but not qualified enough to have access to a professional social media platform?”Quazi made waves recently when he landed a software engineer job at SpaceX’s Starlink. He will soon be graduating from Santa Clara University and making the move to Washington state to join the Starlink team in Redmond.“LinkedIn showing everyone how regressive some tech company policies are. Can people please share this screenshot on their LinkedIn for me and ask people to connect with me on Instagram?” Quazi continued in his angry post.In popular culture, LinkedIn has often borne the brunt of having too many people who post too many motivational stories and quotes, which have been deemed counter-effective. One person commented on Quazi’s Instagram post, “You’re not missing much on Linkedin imo [in my opinion].” While another wrote: “That’s a badge of honor! Congrats on your continued success… talk to Elon… he may be able to get that worked out!”Although LinkedIn mentioned that they are excited to see what Quazi does next, they are bound by their user agreement which categorically states no one under 16 is allowed to make a user profile. LinkedIn also canceled Quazi’s premium membership.His LinkedIn profile read: "It is my dream to have a career tackling challenging issues and effecting radical innovation in service of the common good. In addition to being fluent in multiple programming languages and frameworks, I am an avid reader and current affairs junkie."HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Researchers create new robotic bee with full freedom of movementScientists detect the breath between atomsHawking was right: All large objects will eventually evaporateSpace mining startup CEO says asteroid resources can save the planetArchaeologists find an overlooked treasure of a 15th-century Norse kingNew 621-mile range EV battery charges in six minutes and works in any weatherResearchers discover new method to collect water from humidity using organic crystalsOpening up Tesla's Supercharger network could help EV users in the USFrom delayed detection to early intervention: Innovating cardiac monitoring with e-tattoosChina's photonic quantum computer is 180 million times faster says 'father of quantum' Job Board