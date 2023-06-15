LinkedIn removes account of 14-year-old SpaceX engineer

LinkedIn has removed the profile of 14-year-old Kairan Quazi, who recently became the youngest engineer ever to be hired by Elon Musk’s SpaceX.

In an Instagram post uploaded yesterday, which has since gone viral, Quazi shared a screenshot of the email he got from LinkedIn. The business networking platform explained in its email that the minimum age requirement to join the platform is 16 years, due to which they have restricted Quazi’s account. “You are welcome back on the platform once you are 16 or older,” said LinkedIn, much to Quazi’s chagrin.

This is a screenshot of the email sent by LinkedIn: