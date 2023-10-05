List of most intelligent CEOs: Did Mark or Elon make the cut?Top executives were evaluated on the number of “I” statements they made in speeches.Sejal Sharma| Oct 05, 2023 07:55 AM ESTCreated: Oct 05, 2023 07:55 AM ESTcultureZuckerberg (left) and Musk (right)X Get a daily digest of the latest news in tech, science, and technology, delivered right to your mailbox. Subscribe now.By subscribing, you agree to our Terms of Use and Policies You may unsubscribe at any time.Regarding intelligence, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg takes the cake compared to Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk. While Zuckerberg came in 9th out of the 50 CEOs who were evaluated, Musk found himself in the 16th position in the order of ranks.The most intelligent CEO in America is Demis Hassabis of DeepMind, a subsidiary of Google. “Hassabis, known for his dual expertise as an AI researcher and neuroscientist, has enriched his public discourses with a unique blend of knowledge,” said Preply, the online tutoring firm that came up with the list.How is intelligence calculated?Preply analyzed the transcripts of American CEOs and executives from their speeches and public appearances as uploaded on YouTube. They were ranked out of 100 points based on five parameters, namely vocabulary breadth, which measures the diversity of words used. The second was vocabulary sophistication, which focuses on the complexity of words used. See Also Related Fridman and Zuckerberg record world's first Metaverse podcast No cage fight? Zuckerberg says ‘it’s time to move on’ Then, the team analyzed textual readability, which evaluates how a sentence has been structured and the depth of ideas presented. The fourth parameter was critical thinking, and the fifth was contextual relevance, which tested how a speaker can integrate various talking points from different fields into their dialogue.Preply gave Hassabis 87.33 points, with Berkshire Hathway’s Warren Buffett in the third position (74 points), Jeff Bezos in 5th position with 71 points, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang with 70.33, and Netflix’s Reed Hastings scoring 70 points. Zuckerberg and Musk were at 69.67 and 64.33 points, respectively.Emotional intelligence: a key to managing teamsMusk lags behind Zuckerberg in emotional intelligence as well, as per Preply. Of the 25 CEOs evaluated, Musk was at the 10th position while Zuckerberg stood at 10th.The two executives haven’t exactly shown their ‘emotionally mature’ sides ever since they got embroiled in a war of words over an impending cage fight, the promise of which has since gone to the dogs. Musk has on occasion called Zuckerberg a ‘cuck,’ and even went below the belt when he asked the Meta CEO to participate in a ‘dick measuring contest.’ Zuckerberg, on the other hand, has called Musk a polarizing figure.The first in the ranks was Tricia Griffith of The Progressive Corporation, followed by David M. Solomon of Goldman Sachs, Dan Clancy of Twitch, Gail K. Boudreaux of Elevance Health, and Warren Buffett. Amazon founder Jeff Bezos came in at the 17th position, followed by Twitter founder Jack Dorsey in the 18th, OpenAI’s Sam Altman in the 19th, and IBM’s Arvind Krishna in the 20th. Krishna recently said in an interview that the company may put a stop to hiring humans for positions that could be replaced by artificial intelligence.Positivity-focused CEOsWhen it came to positivity, Preply counted the frequency of words like “great,” “good,” “fantastic,” “excellent,” “happy,” “nice,” and “love" in the executives' speeches to find out which of them is more positivity-focused.At the top of the list was BMW's Oliver Zipse, who incidentally was at the bottom of the 'most intelligent' list. Other CEOs who exude positivity are David Zaslav of Warner Brothers, Bill Ready of Pinterest, Brian Niccol of Chipotle, and Hans E. Vestberg of Verizon. "Their consistent use of affirmative language underscores their drive to motivate and inspire their teams and stakeholders," said the report. HomeCultureAdd Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.Add Interesting Engineering to your Google News feed.SHOW COMMENT (1) For You Are we alone? Why Avi Loeb believes UFO research deserves to go mainstreamUCSD engineers' new device stores energy and supports load10 ancient civil engineering projects still in useJapan kick-starts research to build next-gen reusable rocketWhy do matter and the universe exist at all? Scientists get closer to the answerAre smart phones destroying our mental health?Size does matter: the world's 10 biggest castles by areaPutin announces final success of Skyfall nuclear missileThis AI tongue can tell if a flavor is sweet or saltyUS Navy’s Trident II D5 missile test-fired for 191st time Job Board