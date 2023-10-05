List of most intelligent CEOs: Did Mark or Elon make the cut?

Regarding intelligence, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg takes the cake compared to Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk. While Zuckerberg came in 9th out of the 50 CEOs who were evaluated, Musk found himself in the 16th position in the order of ranks.

The most intelligent CEO in America is Demis Hassabis of DeepMind, a subsidiary of Google. “Hassabis, known for his dual expertise as an AI researcher and neuroscientist, has enriched his public discourses with a unique blend of knowledge,” said Preply, the online tutoring firm that came up with the list.

How is intelligence calculated?

Preply analyzed the transcripts of American CEOs and executives from their speeches and public appearances as uploaded on YouTube. They were ranked out of 100 points based on five parameters, namely vocabulary breadth, which measures the diversity of words used. The second was vocabulary sophistication, which focuses on the complexity of words used.